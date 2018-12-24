

CTV London





Oxford OPP say one person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in South-West Oxford.

It happened Sunday at noon at the intersection of Culloden Line and Ostrander Road.

Police say a southbound vehicle on Culloden Line and an eastbound vehicle on Ostrander Road collided in the intersection.

Numerous people were taken to hospital with varying injuries from minor to critical.

The OPP's technical collision team is investigating the collision.