Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401, east of West Lorne.

Police say around 7:30 a.m Saturday a tractor trailer and vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes. One person who had no vital signs at the scene has died.

St. Thomas Elgin paramedics along with fire services attended the scene.

The 401 remains closed at Graham Road in the eastbound lanes as the investigation continues.

There are emergency detour signs in place.