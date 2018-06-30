

CTV London





One person is dead after a crash that sent a car into the St. Clair River in Sombra Township early Saturday.

Lambton OPP say around 6:15 a.m., EMS were called about a vehicle in the river.

Police were at the scene along with the Sombra Township Fire Department and found one person in the vehicle deceased.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending notification of family.

Members of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are assistjng Lambton OPP with this incident.

Lambton County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122.