One person escapes fire at home in north London
One person managed to escape unharmed when fire ripped through a townhouse in north London on Saturday.
Fire crews were called to 30 Silverbrook Dr. around the noon hour to find heavy smoke and flames coming through the front window of a ground-floor unit.
A London fire official confirms the lone occupant, a woman who uses a wheel chair, managed to escape the fire unharmed, along with her dog.
Officials say curtains in the home caught fire and then then spread.
Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the officials cause of the fire is under investigation.
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
BREAKING | Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.
Refugee from Ukraine hopes to return to Canada, which previously denied him immigration
After Canada denied his immigration application, Mina Melad was forced to leave Canada with his family and return to Ukraine earlier this year. But after war broke out in the country, Melad had to flee and hopes that Canada will one day welcome him back.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
Waterloo Region group joins many across Canada calling for end to war in Yemen
A group in Waterloo Region was one of many across Canada on Saturday calling for an end to the war in Yemen on its seven-year anniversary.
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
Waterloo Region's police chief, local hospital presidents crack Ontario Sunshine List
A few notable figures in Waterloo Region have made it onto Ontario's annual Sunshine List.
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Ski season nears end in Barrie-area
The end of ski season in central Ontario has arrived.
Pierre Poilievre brings campaign to York Region
The race for the leadership of the federal Conservative party made its way to northern York Region on Saturday.
Barrie's Sunset Drive-In Kicks off 2022 season
In a true sign of the season, a popular spot for movies in the area has opened for 2022.
Sault Symphony Orchestra planning fiftieth anniversary concert season
Sault Symphony Orchestra is ready for some in-person performances and planning its fiftieth anniversary concert season.
Sudbury man creates video game about opioid addiction
A Sudbury man is sharing his personal battle against opioid addiction as a way to help others.
Wellington Street remains closed to vehicle traffic following 'Freedom Convoy' protest
More than a month after the Freedom Convoy protest took over Ottawa’s downtown core, the street in front of Parliament Hill remains closed to vehicles.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
Bullet hole found in speed display board on road in Ottawa's south end
Coun. Scott Moffatt shared pictures on social media Saturday morning of a speed display board on Rideau Valley Drive, south of Manotick, with a bullet hole.
Ontario Liberals promise $16 minimum wage, portable benefits package if elected
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16, work to set regional living wages, and compensate businesses for legislating 10 paid sick days if they win the June election.
A Toronto chocolatier is planning a city-wide spring treasure hunt with a $1,000 cash prize
A Toronto chocolatier is planning a city-wide treasure hunt and one winner will walk away with $1,000 in "cold hard cash."
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
Meet Sonic, Montreal airport’s cutest and furriest safety specialist in training
Like other major international travel hubs, Montreal’s Trudeau Airport relies on a wide range of technology to guard against any potential threats, with much of it installed strategically out of sight. But there’s one decidedly low-tech safety method they keep out in the open for everyone to see. He’s a four-legged, fuzzy and wiggly-walking German Shepherd puppy – pretty much the most adorable future security system around.
SPORTS | Cree-language 'O Canada' to kick off Montreal Canadiens game on team's first Indigenous Celebration Night
Fans attending Saturday night’s Montreal Canadiens game against Toronto will hear an additional version of Canada’s national anthem when singer-songwriter Pakesso Mukash sings 'O Canada in English, French, and Cree.
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
New Brunswick mental health care budget not enough, say some advocates
New Brunswick mental health crisis care response services is seeing a budget increase of $1.9 million, after the province spent $7 million last year to increase services.
Earth Hour highlights Manitoba’s green future
As the fifteenth annual Earth Hour keeps energy usage top of mind, a new report suggests Manitoba's green future is obtainable with a lot of work.
Low German take on Wordle craze puts Mennonite culture in the spotlight
A game with a name that combines Low German language and a popular online pastime is putting Manitoba Mennonite culture into the spotlight.
'Freedom' protests continue in downtown core despite court injunction
A temporary court injunction invoked by police did not stop a couple thousand Calgarians from making their voices heard Saturday as freedom protesters continued their fight against remaining COVID-19 mandates.
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
'It's obvious': Catholic parents continue to push for a high school in west Calgary
Calgary parents are angry with both the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) and the Kenney government for delays on an essential school for their community.
Detectives investigating after 'seriously injured' person found at southwest Edmonton bus stop
Police are investigating after a male found with stab wounds at a bus stop in southwest Edmonton Friday evening later died in hospital.
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
Surrey RCMP seek information on targeted shooting apparently linked to gang conflict
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are advising the public and asking for information about what they say appears to be a targeted shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood.
Homicide investigators called to Langley, B.C., after man's death in hotel
RCMP say foul play is suspected in a man's death in Langley Friday night.