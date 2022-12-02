One person dies after crash involving transport truck and SUV

Middlesex County OPP say one person has died after a crash involving transport truck and an SUV.

On Friday, at 2:10 p.m., members of the Middlesex County OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and Adelaide Metcalfe fire, were dispatched to Egremont Drive, just east of Kerwood Road, Adelaide Metcalfe, for the report of a serious collision.

Police say one individual travelling in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two individuals were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased identification is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended the collision scene to assist with the investigation.

The roadway will remain closed for the next few hours for the investigation.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.