One person dies after crash in Middlesex Centre

OPP say one person has died after a commercial vehicle hit a hydro pole in Middlesex Centre.

On Monday at 1:55 p.m., members of the Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and London City Fire, were dispatched to Decker Drive in Middlesex Centre, for the report of a serious, single vehicle collision.

Early investigation revealed a commercial motor vehicle left the roadway, rolled and collided with a hydro pole.

Hydro One is attending and it is unknown when hydro will be restored to the area.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision and was pronounced deceased at scene.

The deceased identification is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is on scene to assist with the investigation.

The roadway will remain closed for the investigation between Westdel Bourne and Cook Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that may be helpful, call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.