    One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash

    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe.

    Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.

    According to police, four people were injured and transferred to Norfolk General Hospital and one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    A passenger had been ejected from a vehicle during the collision and emergency response included two air ambulances.

    Police said updates will be provided as they become available.

