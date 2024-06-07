One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe.
Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
According to police, four people were injured and transferred to Norfolk General Hospital and one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A passenger had been ejected from a vehicle during the collision and emergency response included two air ambulances.
Police said updates will be provided as they become available.
