One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.

According to police, four people were injured and transferred to Norfolk General Hospital and one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger had been ejected from a vehicle during the collision and emergency response included two air ambulances.

Police said updates will be provided as they become available.