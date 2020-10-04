LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Plympton-Wyoming.

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Road.

The driver was pronounced deceased at scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification is done.

The intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.