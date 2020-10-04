Advertisement
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Lambton County
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:25AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Plympton-Wyoming.
The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Road.
The driver was pronounced deceased at scene.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification is done.
The intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.