One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Bruce County.

An OPP officer on patrol noticed an SUV in the ditch along Highway 21 between Bruce-Saugeen Line and Concession 12 in Bruce Township shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The highway has since reopened.