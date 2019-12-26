One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Bruce County
Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:21AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 26, 2019 2:07PM EST
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
An OPP officer on patrol noticed an SUV in the ditch along Highway 21 between Bruce-Saugeen Line and Concession 12 in Bruce Township shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
The highway has since reopened.