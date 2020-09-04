LONDON, ONT -- An adult has died after jumping in the water to help two teens who were swept off the pier in Kincardine by a large wave.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday OPP received a report of two teens being swept off the pier by a large wave at the main beach.

When officers arrived on scene they found that the teens had returned to shore, however a person who jumped in to help had been pulled from the water unresponsive.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released their name, age, or gender pending notification of next of kin.

The south pier was closed due to safety following in the incident.