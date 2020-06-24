LONDON, ONT -- An air ambulance was called in after a single vehicle crash near Sarnia, Ont. left one person in critical condition.

Provincial police closed down LaSalle line after the crash just east of Kimball Road around 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were called in to assist with the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.