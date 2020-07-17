LONDON, ONT. -- OPP Norfolk County were called to investigate a report of a robbery on Kent Street South, in Simcoe Wednesday evening.

On Monday, two people known to the victim entered the address, with another individual who did not know the victim.

Upon entering, the suspects demanded money from the owner of the home.

A verbal confrontation progressed into a threat with a firearm and an edged weapon made toward the homeowner.

All three suspects proceeded to take property from the home, leaving by a vehicle which was parked nearby.

On Friday, a 41-year-old male from Norfolk County was charged with robbery using a firearm, pointing and possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of property taken by crime under $5,000.

The accused was also charged with forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Police continue to investigate as the accused is being held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.