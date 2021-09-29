One person at large after assault on Hwy. 401

Exeter, Ont. -

An assault on the side of Highway 401 has one person in custody and police looking for another.

According to OPP, officers from the Oxford detachment were called to a report of an assault on the highway in Southwest Oxford Township.

Multiple units arrived and found a physical fight had erupted between three people with a witness intervening.

Two suspects fled on foot and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

One of the suspects, a 27-year-old from London, was charged with assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say the second suspect is still outstanding and is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 160 pounds, five feet five inches tall and 26 years old. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white lettering on the sleeves, black jeans and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.