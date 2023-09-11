One person arrested after crash at Wharncliffe and Stanley streets

Police confirm one person is in custody after an early morning crash tied up traffic on a major city thoroughfare.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wharncliffe and Stanley streets just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

A northbound blue pickup truck hit a utility pole head on. There is no word on injuries, but police say one person was arrested near the scene.

A broader investigation is underway.

Utility crews arrived to repair the pole, which remained upright. However, a street light, attached to the pole, fell to the ground as a result of the crash.