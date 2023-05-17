One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Putnam Road

One person has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash southeast of London, Ont.

According to OPP, the crash happened in the area of Lyons Line and Putnam Road, and police say investigators are in the early stages.

Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line as the vehicles are removed from the scene.

One driver was transported to hospital via Air Ornge with non-life threatening injuries, while the second driver was uninjured.

As a result, a 36-year-old from Woodbridge has been charged with careless driving.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line. (Source: Google)