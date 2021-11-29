One of Santa's helpers working in London, Ont.

Ruby Boulter, 8, and her mom Krista Hawthorn are seen in London, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Ruby is holding her letter to Santa lost two weeks ago in the snow. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) Ruby Boulter, 8, and her mom Krista Hawthorn are seen in London, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Ruby is holding her letter to Santa lost two weeks ago in the snow. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories