One-of-a-kind program at Children’s Hospital celebrates more than 200 success stories, receives national award

The “Shared Decision Making” program at Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in London, Ont. is the only one of its kind in Canada.

“This Shared Decision Making program was really needed here in Children's to help support the health decisions that families are making every each and every day in our complex medical system,” said Dr. Craig Campbell, co-physician department executive.

More than 200 families in 2022 have been helped by this program, including Shawn and Sara Cheatham, who entered the program when their 11-year-old son developed Crohn’s disease.

“It was a very scary, traumatic time for his mom and I, because we just didn't know what was wrong,” he explained. “What it did for us is that it gave us some time to sit back and analyze the situation for what it was.”

Through the help of decision coach Bonnie Wooten, the Cheatham’s were able to analytically go through the options available.

“We got to kind of suppress our emotions a bit and try to clarify the question that we had to answer, and...what kind of treatment were we're going to go with,” Cheatham said.

Wooten works with the healthcare team and the family when it comes to recommendations on treatment options for a child.

“It's overwhelming when you get all the information in a clinic setting [and] you think, ‘Oh my goodness,’ you think that you understand it,” Wooten said, and added that the process with a family can ensure information is understood by the families, so they can make the best decision for their child.

“To break it down and check in with what they heard, and be able to clarify this is what I understand, this is what I was told, does that make sense to you, and kind of do a lot of reflection back and forth,” she explained.

Cheatham, whose son is responding well to the treatment, said the process of having a decision coach was invaluable.

“Having a kind of a safe space to go through the process and allow his mom and I the room to deal with the 'what ifs?' and the concerns that we had is invaluable for parents going through this ordeal,” he said.

In 2022 the program received a national award from Muscular Dystrophy Canada for service delivery.