One new death, 48 COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one death and 48 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

According to the MLHU, on Saturday there were 28 new cases and one COVID-19-related death. Sunday saw 20 new cases.

On Monday, the MLHU reported three new cases.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 26 patients with COVID-19, including six patients in adult ICU. There are currently zero patients with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and zero patients in pediatric critical care.

LHSC is also dealing with one ongoing outbreak at University Hospital, impacting CVT. The outbreak at cardiology and clinical neurosciences have since been resolved.

According to St. Joseph’s, there is an outbreak at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

68 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19 at LHSC, while as of Thursday at St. Joseph’s, 36 staff members are out sick.

There have been a total of 393 deaths in the region.