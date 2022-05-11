One new death, 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 41 new lab-confirmed cases Wednesday.

The death being reported is a man in his 60s who was not associated with a long-term care home or retirement home.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 31 inpatients with COVID-19 on Wednesday. There is one ongoing outbreak at University Hospital U4 medicine 100 and low 200 wing — the outbreak at Victoria Hospital sub-acute medicine has since been resolved.

According to the LHSC, five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in adult ICU, and five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in Children’s Hospital. No patients are in paediatric critical care.

The LHSC is also reporting 139 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of May 10, 67 health care worker at St. Joseph’s are also out sick with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 381 COVID-19-related deaths in the region.