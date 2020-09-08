MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One new COVID-19 case was reported in Middlesex-London on Tuesday, while no new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties.

The new case brings the total for the region to 739, with 673 resolved and 57 deaths, leaving nine active cases.

The region has seen multiple days with no cases and only single-digit increases in cases since Aug. 15.

The vast majority of the total, 682 cases have been in the City of London, while just over 25 per cent of the total, 191 cases, have been related to long-term care or retirement homes.

It has now been nearly two weeks since any new cases were reported by Southwestern Public Health, with the last reported on Aug. 24.

The total in Elgin and Oxford counties holds at 254 cases, with 247 resolved and five deaths, leaving just two ongoing cases.

There were no new cases reported in nearby regions, here is where the case totals stand based on the most recent publicly available data:

Huron-Perth – none new, none active, 120 total, 115 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 23 active, 481 total cases, 428 resolved, 32 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, two active, 129 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 341 total, 314 resolved, 25 deaths

Across the province, 375 new COVID-19 cases were reported over two days. Until recently daily case totals have not approached the 200 mark since July 24.