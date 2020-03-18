One new COVID-19 case in London area, another in Grey-Bruce
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 1:03PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 1:21PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario Ministry of Health is now reporting a fifth COVID-19 case in London-Middlesex and third in Grey-Bruce.
The London-area woman in her 60s is self-isolating, but there are no details on how she contracted the illness.
The Grey-Bruce case is a man in his 60s who recently travelled to India. He is also in self-isolation.
Chatham-Kent also reported its first case on Wednesday.
The new cases reported Wednesday bring the province's total to 212.
