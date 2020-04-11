LONDON, ONT. -- According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), one more person has died from COVID-19 in the region.

That brings the total to nine.

As of Saturday, there were 14 new cases reported by the MLHU for a total of 197.

There are 18 cases in long-term care homes, and five in retirement homes.

On a positive note, 54 cases have been resolved.

In Sarnia-Lambton, one more person has died from the virus, to a total of ten.

There are 107 cases in that region with 81 test results pending.

Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Oxford and Elgin Counties, is reporting three new cases for a total of 32 and no new deaths.

Huron Perth Public Health is dealing with one more case Saturday, 31 total for the region.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting two new cases in the past 24 hours.