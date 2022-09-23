One month after hit and run, London police charge alleged driver

A London driver is facing multiple charges following a hit and run last month that injured two cyclists.

On Aug. 14, emergency crews responded to a collision around 9 a.m. Two cyclists were struck by a vehicle while biking with a group of members from the London Cycling Club in the area of White Oak Road and Harry White Drive.

Police say the cyclists were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police sought help from the public in identifying the suspect vehicle and have since made an arrest.

A 67-year-old London resident has been charged with the following:

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

The accused to set to appear in court in relation to the charges at the end of October.