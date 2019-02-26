

CTV London





A fire at a home in Haldimand County left one man hurt and destroyed the Concession 9 Walpole residence.

OPP, paramedics and fire crews responded to the home in Hagersville around 3:15 p.m. Monday for reports of a structure fire and an injured male.

Officials say a 54-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Haldimand County Fire Services were able to put out the fire and confirmed there was no one else inside.

The residence was destroyed by the fire, but fire crews determined the cause was not suspicious.

Damage is estimated at approximately $400,000.