LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are on scene of a shooting in Brights Grove.

Just before 12 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home in the 1900-block of Franklin Avenue.

A 49-year-old man had to be rushed to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

A suspect remains at large at this time but there is no description available at this time.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

The continued presence of heavily armed officers outside the home several hours after the incident may stem from the fact police believe this was not random.

"We do not believe this was a threat. We believe eve this was a targeted incident," says Sarnia police Const.. John Sottosanti.

Neighbours CTV News spoke to were shocked.

"It’s upsetting. You always wish the best for anyone in that circumstance," says neighbour Crystal Middleton.

"He had some health issues, he was in the hospital recently. He was just home and seemed to be doing okay. Pretty quiet guy. Likes his motorbikes. That’s about it," she adds.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information or has surveillance video of the area are asked to contact Sarnia police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.