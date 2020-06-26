LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are on scene of a reported shooting in Brights Grove.

Just before 12 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home in the 1900-block of Franklin Avenue.

A man in his 50s had to be rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect remains at large at this time but there is no description available at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to have been targeted.

(More to come)