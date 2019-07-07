

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say one man has died and another is in hospital after a pair of Sea-Doos collided in Toronto's Humber Bay.

Toronto police tweeted this morning that witnesses reported seeing the two vehicles collide and could no longer see the operators.

Both men were taken to paramedics for assessment.

Police say one was taken to hospital while the other succumbed to his injuries.

They say the circumstances of the crash aren't yet known.

The force's Marine Unit and Traffic Services are investigating.