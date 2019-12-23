LONDON, ONT. -- Some members of a local automotive union were on hand to help out in a big way at a fundraiser by the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Southwestern Ontario chapter.

Make-A-Wish was excited to have former wish kid Aiden at the Covent Garden Market helping to sell Socks for Wishes over the noon hour on Monday.

That's when members of Unifor Local 88 from the Cami plant in Ingersoll, Ont. arrived to purchase 10 pairs of socks - for a whopping $20,000.

After the sale Aiden had this to say, “It’s amazing we just sold 10 pairs of socks for $20,000. I couldn’t believe it...It’s incredible that people would come out and be this generous...thank you very much."

When asked why Unifor Local 88 decided to donate, Mike Murphy said, “It seems like a very worthy cause and the wanted to help out.”

Anyone can still help out by purchasing Socks for Wishes. Just visit makeawishswo.ca - they reportedly make an excellent last-minute gift idea.