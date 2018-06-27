Featured
One killed, two injured in Middlesex County crash
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:34AM EDT
A crash in the small community of Appin has left one person dead and two others injured.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Glendon Drive and Thames Road in Appin around 5:40 p.m.
A 2010 Silver Jeep westbound on Glendon Drive collided with small black SUV which was northbound on Thames Road.
One person was pronounced dead on scene while two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say charges are pending following their investigation.
An update on charges is expected later today.