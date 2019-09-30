One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning apartment fire in the City’s east end.

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at a complex at 1455 Trafalgar Street sometime around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on scene firefighters quickly brought a second floor unit fire under control.

The building had to be evacuated and London Transit buses were brought in to provide shelter for residents, however residents have since been allowed to return to their units.

One person was taken to hospital with what police describe as minor injuries.

A cause of the fire along with damages has not yet been determined.