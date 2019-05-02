

CTV London





London police say one man is in critical condition following a fire in the basement of a Stratton Drive apartment building.

Emergency crews responded to reports of smoke in the basement of the multi-unit home shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

One man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is reportedly in critical condition.

The London Transit Commission provided shelter for those evacuated from the building.

About 12 residents have been displaced by the fire.

Police, the London Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal are all involved in investigating the cause of the fire.