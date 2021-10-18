'One in five live in poverty': Coalition hopes to reduce poverty in St. Thomas, Ont.
Short on money this month, Andrea Alston took advantage of a free meal program in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. on Monday.
"Rent for us is $1,200 (per month) and we have gas, hydro, and water on top of that," says Alston, a St. Thomas resident.
"By the time we're done with ODSP (Ontario Disability Support Program),we have about $200 to do groceries and that's get diapers and stuff like that."
The Elgin-St. Thomas Coalition to End Poverty (ESCEP) met outside City Hall Monday to bring attention to the situation facing Alston and many others in the community.
"One in five children, or 20 per cent of your child’s class, or enough to fill the Joe Thornton Arena seven times over, live in poverty," said St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston as he read a proclamation.
On behalf of the City of St. Thomas, he recognized Sunday's International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, and also declared that day in his home community.
St. Thomas, Ont. Mayor Joe Preston reads the proclamation for International Day to Eradicate Poverty in front of City Hall on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)
"Everyone knows and talks about homelessness, addictions, mental health issues," says Doug Butler, a community volunteer and member of the ESCEP.
"Those issues are all very important, but poverty can be the root cause of many of those issues. It's hard to get rid of those issues if we don't actually address poverty."
The ESCEP is made up of citizens, agencies, businesses and projects that align with work that is already being done in the community. There are 27 organizations listed as being members.
"Poverty goes well beyond just not having a home," says Lindsay Rice, executive director of YWCA St. Thomas Elgin.
"When you think about somebody working 40 hours a week earning minimum wage, they don't have enough to cover their rents, their food expenses, paying for electricity bills and hydro. The real issue is not only folks who may be accessing ODSP or other social services but folks who are working full time hours and still not able to make ends meet."
The Elgin St. Thomas Coalition to End Poverty met at City Hall in St. Thomas, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 to declare International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. (Brent Lale / CTV News)
That's where many groups have stepped in to help fill a need.
"We coordinate services to provide meals and snacks for people who are in need of nutritious food and food that's accessible to them," says Cathy Grondin, co-chair of the St. Thomas Food Providers Network.
"A lot of people who live in poverty, they're stretching their dollar, it's getting tougher and tougher with the cost of things going up. Winter's coming and there's lots of people living on the street, so it's not just about feeding people in their homes who are struggling but also people who are living on the streets, and that number is increasing rapidly."
Grondin used the example of a recent Thanksgiving dinner meal initiative in St. Thomas.
"Friday Oct. 8, we provided a takeout turkey dinner, and we made 355 dinners," says Grondin. "They were delivered to various places in the community where people in need live, as well as those on the streets who came up to the doors of the church and receive their hot meal."
The coalition will be bringing awareness through a social media campaign this week, and are also asking for residents to come on board.
"People can reach out to their local social service providers," says Rice.
"We are looking for people to volunteer, donate their time and make financial contributions to the existing services that are working together really trying to create strategies across service systems that will move the needle on items like ending homelessness, building food security and building economic security."
Andrea Alston receives a free meal from the 'Helping the Hungry' program in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)
And for those like Alston who are living on assistance, the help is appreciated.
"You really don't get enough to really live on without struggling to make ends meet," says Alston.
In the long-term, the coalition hopes the provincial and federal government can create policies and procedures to address bigger-picture problems.
Butler says those could include raising the minimum wage, companies paying employees a living wage, money lenders and giving supports to people who struggle.
"There's all these lot of things that could help alleviate poverty, but they are more policies and practices and not necessarily individuals," says Butler.
"As individuals, we can all raise awareness, speak out, and have those policies put in place."
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
UPDATING
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to the congressional committee investigating the attack, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden.
77 per cent of Canadians aged 55-69 worried about retirement finances: survey
More than three quarters of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances, at a time when more and more Canadians plan to age at home for as long as possible, a new survey has revealed.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
Los Angeles county wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam
Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.
-
Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
-
303 charges laid during Thanksgiving weekend road safety blitz: WRPS
Waterloo regional police doled out more than 300 charges during a Thanksgiving weekend crackdown on unsafe driving.
Windsor
-
Large missing rubber duck somewhere along Highway 401
The mystery of a missing large rubber duck has consumed Toronto’s Simon Shaw.
-
'You are the judges in this case': Jury trial underway in death of Windsor mom, under pandemic modifications
The jury trial of a man accused in the death of Autumn Taggart, 31, has started in Windsor’s Superior Court.
-
Bird e-bikes join e-scooters on Windsor streets
Bird e-scooters have been a bit hit in Windsor this summer and fall and they now have company.
Barrie
-
Barrie man arrested in connection with homicide in Trent Hills
Provincial police arrested a Barrie man in connection with a homicide last month in Trent Hills and are on the hunt for a second suspect.
-
Georgian Bay General in Midland takes firm stance on mandatory vaccination policy
As of Oct. 31, new vaccine protocols will take effect at most health care centres in the region, and it could have many reaching for the wanted ads, including some at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland.
-
Simcoe County rolling out new waste collection program with changes to pickup schedule
Simcoe County is ready to roll out its new waste collection program next month with new bins, a new service and a four-day schedule.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit seeks $10M from Sudbury staffing agencies over unpaid training
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a Toronto-area firm is seeking $10 million from two Sudbury-area staffing agencies.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
UPDATING
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
-
UPDATING
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Teen seriously injured in stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges; police searching for suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was stabbed near a recreational centre in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon.
-
UPDATING
UPDATING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments
New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey chiefs called on the province's new commissioner on systemic racism on Monday to take a stand against the provincial government's ban on land acknowledgments.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
-
Manitoba’s vaccine mandates likely to stay in place until next year: Roussin
The province is reminding people to keep their proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards handy, as vaccine mandates will be sticking around in Manitoba until next year.
-
NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations
The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 30 more deaths as province adds 2K weekend cases
In the past three days, Alberta identified 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 30 new deaths.
-
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM | Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
Man charged in downtown Calgary attacks is son of CPS officer
Conner Dery, 25, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 30 more deaths as province adds 2K weekend cases
In the past three days, Alberta identified 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 30 new deaths.
-
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8 | Election day in Edmonton: 36K votes cast by midday
Edmonton’s 89th election is well underway.
-
Incorrect school trustee ballots found at 7 polling stations: elections authority
There were seven voting stations in Edmonton that received incorrect school trustee ballot choices on election day.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend cases
Provincial health officials are set to reveal how many new COVID-19 cases and outbreaks were recorded in British Columbia over the weekend.