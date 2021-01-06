MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A serious two-vehicle collision at Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road on Wednesday afternoon left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The crash left what appeared to be a transport truck overturned along the side of the roadway, with a car wedged underneath.

The London Fire Department was asking people to avoid the area as crews worked to extricate the car's driver.

London police say the adult female driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bradley Avenue is closed between Jackson Road and Meadowgate Boulevard while Jackson Road is closed between Evans Boulevard and Bradley Avenue for the investigation.