One hurt after motorcycle and car collide

A witness said one person was taken to hospital after a car and a motorcycle collided.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday at Dundas Street East and Paterson Avenue. The intersection is located just west of Clarke Road.

The motorcycle impacted the driver's side of the compact car, deploying its side airbags. The front wheel of the motorcycle was pushed toward the frame in the crash.

The witness said the person hurt was riding the motorcycle.

Dundas Street was blocked westbound from Clarke Road for 45 minutes while the scene was cleared.

A collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred on May 14, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)