One horse struck and killed, second horse safe south of London
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 7:14AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 9:01AM EST
A horse on the loose was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning south of London.
Two horses were on the loose on Decker Drive when one was struck by a vehicle and killed. The second horse since been rounded up and is safe.
A passenger of the vehicle has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Decker Drive between Colonel Talbot and Wonderland Road shorlty after 7 a.m.