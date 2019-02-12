

A horse on the loose was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning south of London.

Two horses were on the loose on Decker Drive when one was struck by a vehicle and killed. The second horse since been rounded up and is safe.

A passenger of the vehicle has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Decker Drive between Colonel Talbot and Wonderland Road shorlty after 7 a.m.