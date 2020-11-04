Advertisement
One driver killed in crash north of London
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:10AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:46AM EST
Two vehicles are heavily damaged in a head-on crash on Elginfield Road Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (OPP Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- One person has died after a head-on collision on Elginfield Road (Highway 7) early Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a reported two vehicle crash shortly after 6 a.m.
Photos from the scene provided by OPP show two heavily damaged vehicles with lots of debris along the roadway.
One of the vehicles ended up in the ditch.
Around 8:45 a.m. police reported that one of the drivers had died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The second driver sustained minor injuries.
Police will not be releasing the indentity of the deceased until next of kin is notified.