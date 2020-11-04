LONDON, ONT -- One person has died after a head-on collision on Elginfield Road (Highway 7) early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a reported two vehicle crash shortly after 6 a.m.

Photos from the scene provided by OPP show two heavily damaged vehicles with lots of debris along the roadway.

One of the vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Around 8:45 a.m. police reported that one of the drivers had died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The second driver sustained minor injuries.

Police will not be releasing the indentity of the deceased until next of kin is notified.