One deceased, multiple injured after fatal collision in Lambton County

One person has died and several others have been transported to hospital following a fatal car crash between a passenger vehicle and transport truck in Lambton County.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, the area of Courtright Line at Inwood Road, located southwest of Strathroy, Ont., is currently closed while police investigate. Police say motorists should expect the closure to last until late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Six people were transported to hospital, one of whom later succumbed to their injuries.

Police say the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending next-of-kin notifications.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The investigation continues.