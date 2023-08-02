One deceased after vehicle rollover: Middlesex County OPP

One person is dead and another was injured after a vehicle left the road and rolled over in North Middlesex late last month.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at 8:51 p.m. on July 29, police, paramedics and fire crews were dispatched to McGillivray Drive and Grand Bend Line, in North Middlesex, for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital by Air Ornge, but later succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

OPP said the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended the collision scene to assist with the investigation.

The road was closed while police investigated, but has since been re-opened.

OPP continue to investigate.