One deceased after two-vehicle collision on Highway 40

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision south of Sarnia, Ont. late last week, Lambton County OPP said.

According to Lambton County OPP, at 9 a.m. on June 23, police and EMS attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 40 between Oil Springs Line and Bickford Line, located south of Sarnia.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other injuries as a result of the crash.

A section of Highway 40 was closed for a time while police investigated.

Police said the identity of the deceased will not be released, and no charges have been laid.

This is one of two fatal crashes on Highway 40 within the last several days, as a single-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. on Monday also claimed the life of one person.