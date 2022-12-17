One deceased after single vehicle crash in Lambton County

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Petrolia Line on Friday night, Lambton County OPP said.

According to a press release from Lambton County OPP, at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, officers were contacted regarding a single vehicle collision on Petrolia Line.

Officers, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene of the collision, where the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Petrolia Line between Tecumseh Road and Kimball Road was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.