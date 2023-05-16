One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401 westbound

Traffic is currently being detoured after a fatal crash on Highway 401 in Thames Centre Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Oxford and Middlesex County OPP, EMS, fire crews and Ornge air ambulance responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 401 near Putnam Road in Thames Centre.

Police said the two-vehicle collision occured at approximately 1:40 p.m. when one of the vehicles left the roadway and rolled, before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

The identification of the deceased is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

Two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All westbound traffic is currently being detoured on Exit 216 – Culloden Line, while the westbound lanes of Highway 401 from Culloden Road and Elgin Road are closed.

In addition, police are warning of slowdowns in the eastbound lanes east of London, and ask people to "drive with care."

Investigators are on site trying to determine the cause of the crash, and OPP warn the section of highway will be closed for several hours.

Police ask the public to find an alternate route, to be patient and expect delays.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP said further updates will be provided.

"Lets all get to where we're going safely," said Const. Jeff Hare in a video posted to Twitter. "It's been a tough day for everyone."