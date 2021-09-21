One death, 17 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.

The death, a man in his 40s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. It is the first death in the region in more than a week.

The region now has a total of 13,834 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,407 cases resolved leaving 189 active. There are 4,219 cases with a variant of concern.

Of the cases occurring over the last six weeks, 82.9 per cent are among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The same group accounts for 87.5 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has nine inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in the region, at École élémentaire La Pommeraie and on the first and second floors at Earls Court Village nursing home.

As of Saturday night, a total of 747,840 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Middlesex-London.

That bring the total of those eligible who have received at least one dose to 85.5 per cent, and those eligible with two doses to 79.4 per cent.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 68 active, 4,236 total, 4,083 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 22 active, 2,304 total, 2,256 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 30 active, 2,892 total, 2,808 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 12 new, 34 active, 2,122 total, 2,023 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 10 new, 54 active, 3,778 total, 3,655 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario health officials reported a fourth consecutive day of decreasing case counts Tuesday, with 574 new COVID-19 cases.