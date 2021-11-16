One death, 13 COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London as SWPH passes 5,000 cases

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.

The new death was a man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home and was not fully vaccinated.

The region now has a total of 14,655 cases and 248 related deaths, with 14,299 resolved leaving 108 active cases.

Tuesday's total raises the seven-day moving average to 12 from 11.1 the previous day, a day after the first decline in the average after it rose for a week.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 61.6 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 91.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of one case in the last 24 hours, with eight in adult Critical Care.

There are two active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region -- at The Village of Glendale Crossing and Richmond Woods retirement residence. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is also ongoing.

There are also active outbreaks at four area schools including: Notre Dame Catholic School, St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School and École élémentaire catholique Frère-André.

As of Saturday, 803,896 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Middlesex-London.

Of those eligible aged 12 and older, 89.7 per cent have received at least one dose while 86.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), which encompasses Elgin and Oxford counties, has surpassed 5,000 total cases in the region as infections remain high and vaccination low.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 24 new, 161 active, 5,015 total, 4,759 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 31 active, 2,474 total, 2,416 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 106 active, 3,239 total, 3,074 resolved, 52 deaths

Huron-Perth – 26 new, 60 active, 2,452 total, 2,324 resolved, 68 deaths (one new)

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 39 active, 4,285 total, 4,173 resolved, 73 deaths

In total, 418 cases were reported across Ontario Tuesday and one more death linked to the disease.