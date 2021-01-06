LONDON, ONT -- One person has died following a two-vehicle crash just north of London at the intersection of Ilderton Road and Adelaide Street.

Provincial police say that two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash that happened at 12:35 p.m.

Police have closed the area to investigate the crash and estimate that the closure will be in place for seven or eight hours.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the closure is in place.

This is the second major collision for regional OPP Wednesday, after a crash in Brant County left one person with life-threatening injuries earlier in the morning.