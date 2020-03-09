LONDON, ONT -- A two vehicle crash just south of Wallaceburg has left one person dead and two others fighting for their lives.

The crash happened on St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line around 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

One person was pronounced dead on scene while two others were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation Unit was on scene overnight to piece together the events of the crash.

Police are expected to provide updates as information becomes available.

St. Clair Road has reopened.