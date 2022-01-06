One dead, one left with life-threatening injuries after south London, Ont. crash
Police investigate serous collision in south London on January 6, 2022 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News)
One person has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in the south end of London Thursday.
Around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Southdale Road East and Nixon Drive for a serious motor vehicle collision.
A 36-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene, the 22-year-old male driver of the second vehicle remains in hospital in critical condition.
The name of the deceased is being withheld at the request of her family.
The investigation continues.
