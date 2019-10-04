

CTV London





One person has died following a crash involving a transport truck in Woodstock.

Woodstock Police responded to the crash around midnight Friday in the area of Parkinson Road and Beards Lane.

One person has died as a result of a the crash.

Parkinson Road was closed from Beards Lane to Springbank Avenue while police investigate.

There is no word yet on the identity of the deceased or the cause of the crash.