A 23-year-old woman has died after a crash in Strathroy-Caradoc on Wednesday evening.

Strathroy-Caradoc police and EMS were called to Adelaide Road near Olde Drive around 5:30 p.m. for the crash.

Investigators say it appears a northbound vehicle, driven by the 23-year-old woman, crossed the centre line, clipping a southbound car before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.

The two males in the pickup were treated at Victoria Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

The female driver of the other southbound automobile involved was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, with the OPP Collision Reconstruction Unit assisting.

The name of the deceased is not being released at the request of the family.