One dead in northeast London, Ont., heavy police presence continues

One person was reported dead during a standoff between London police and a man who police believed to be armed in northeast London, Ont. on Saturday.

Police blocked off a wide area surrounding a high-rise building at 621 Kipps Lane. They also closed down a portion of Adelaide Street North, but that street has since reopened.

"Aside from 621 Kipps Lane, which still has a heavy police presence, if you were displaced from a residence on Kipps Lane due to the ongoing investigation, you can now return," said London Police Service in a post on social media.

The police action began with a call to the building around 5 a.m.

Inside, first responders said they found a seriously injured man who passed away a short time later.

They have not said what caused his death, but the Major Crime Section is investigating.

Chris, who resides on the 8th floor, said he heard yelling, screaming and loud music around 5 a.m. Next, he heard a thud.

“It sounded like something hitting a wall, a door, or a floor. Just a loud bang!” he recalled.

Chris went back to sleep before awakening around 9 a.m.

Soon afterward, he opened his door to the 8th-floor hallway, where he caught a disturbing sight near the elevator.

“The police tape was wrapped around the handle. So when I go to pull it, the police tape is coming in and I can see stuff going on over here,” he said. “And that’s when I saw the dead body and I saw all the cops.”

While police officers were in the building, they determined a man still inside posed a serious threat to people in the area.

“In this case, investigators do believe there is a person inside of a building in possession of a firearm,” said Const. Sandasha Bough of the London Police Service.

Within 10 minutes, police had expanded their safety perimeter to include all surrounding buildings.

They also moved in cruisers to block a portion of Adelaide Street North.

Meanwhile, police confirm they are negotiating with a male who lives inside the apartment building.

Residents said he was seen on a balcony talking on a phone.

While many residents are taken aback by the death and the police activity, 621 Kipps Lane resident Roger Eastman said it is not a shock to him.

“I’m not surprised at all,” he said. “The police seem to come here quite a bit.”