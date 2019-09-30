LONDON, Ont. - Norfolk County OPP are on the scene of a violent head-on collision west of Port Dover, Ont. that has killed one person.

The crash happened on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse Road around 3:15 Monday afternoon.

Three other people have been sent to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions for the investigation and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.