One dead in crash on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse
OPP investigate after a fatal head-on crash near Port Ryerse, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Ontario Provincial Police - West Region / Facebook)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 5:41PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Norfolk County OPP are on the scene of a violent head-on collision west of Port Dover, Ont. that has killed one person.
The crash happened on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse Road around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
Three other people have been sent to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Highway 6 is closed in both directions for the investigation and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.